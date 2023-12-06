Network Engineer
NETWORK ENGINEER
At Nowhere Networks, we offer an exciting opportunity to unleash your full potential and be at the forefront of developing next-generation connectivity solutions for high-speed maritime broadband. Come join our team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry!
ABOUT US
Everyone should have access to the internet, regardless of where they are! Nowhere Networks is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in developing high-speed maritime broadband solutions. Our in-house developed radio system is the basis for our broadband network for ships in Europe, and we are proud to count most major passenger shipping companies among our customers. Our intelligent cloud-based software platform scales to over 10,000 vessels and enables fast internet for users and automatic operation and control for our customers. Besides vessels, you can find our solutions on for example windfarms, oilrigs and fish farms.
We are a young, dynamic, and fast-growing company with a strong market position and ambitious expansion plans for the whole of Europe and beyond. We've received an overwhelmingly positive market response to our solutions, and we're excited to be pushing the gas pedal as we continue to expand and innovate!
THE POSITION
As Network Engineer at Nowhere Solutions you will enter a fast-paced environment where no day is alike. At the office there is always development happening, from assembly of antennas and trackers to network operations and creation of awesome software solutions. You will be a part of an entrepreneurial company and a close-knit team where ideas flow freely and where you will have a strong vote. Together with your teammates, working out of our Bromma office, you will be responsible for ensuring that our customers' ships are always connected, and that performance and stability exceed customer expectations.
Here are some examples of what you will be working with:
• Network configuration and operation.
• Routing, switching.
• Linux.
• Surveillance and analysis.
• Maintenance and bug fixing.
• Security optimization.
• Wireless/WiFi and microwave technology.
YOUR BACKGROUND
To be successful in the role, you should have a genuine interest in technology and IT, with strong skills in delivering network solutions. We need an analytical person who, from a networking perspective, can identify problems and create solutions to them. You are a structured person who understands the value of technical documentation but also forward and communicative and enjoy client discussions in order to meet their needs. You are handy and like to be hands-on but also have the ability to see the bigger picture.
You probably have relevant training in networking, and at least 2-3 years of work experience in installation, configuration and operation of networks, as well as being experienced with Linux. You are fluent in English in speaking and writing and preferably also in Swedish.
REQUIRED TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE
General
• Experience and competence with Linux
Good knowledge of the OSI Model's Layer 2, Layer 3 and Layer 4
• Switched networks with VLAN
• IP networks
• TCP/UDP
Good understanding and knowledge of the principles behind
• Packet flows
• Firewalls
• VPN
Radio is strongly meritorious
• General radio & antennas
• Microwave
• Wi-Fi
• Point-to-point links
