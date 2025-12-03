NetSuite Developer - Artio AB
Do you want to build smart solutions that genuinely change how companies operate? At Artio AB, you will work on customised NetSuite implementations in an international, highly skilled team. We combine technology, innovation, and business understanding - and we turn ideas into real, lasting solutions.
About the Role
As a NetSuite Developer at Artio AB, you will create the next generation of cloud ERP solutions. You will work closely with customers and colleagues in agile sprints and deliver code with real business impact.
You will customise NetSuite using SuiteScript 2.x, SuiteFlow, SuiteAnalytics, Freemarker and JavaScript/TypeScript. You will design integrations via REST, SOAP, CSV, XML and JSON. You will automate processes, improve operational efficiency, and participate in sprint planning, development, testing and delivery.
Example Projects
• Automating order-to-cash and procure-to-pay flows
• Integrating NetSuite with CRM and e-commerce platforms
• Building dashboards and reports for fast-growing and PE-backed companies
Who We Are Looking For
We welcome both junior and experienced developers.
Minimum requirement: 1+ year of NetSuite development experience.
In addition, you should have:
• Post-secondary IT education or equivalent experience
• Experience with SuiteScript 2.x, SuiteFlow, SuiteAnalytics, SDF
• Skills in JavaScript/TypeScript, SuiteQL, Freemarker
• Ability to build integrations via SOAP, REST, XML, JSON and CSV
• Professional English (spoken and written)
What We Offer
• A fast-growing company where your ideas matter
• International customers and diverse, complex projects
• A highly experienced NetSuite team to learn from and collaborate with
• Ability to influence architecture, best practices and ways of working
• Flexibility, ownership and a modern work culture
About Our Client
Artio AB is a boutique NetSuite consulting firm founded in 2022 in Stockholm. The company delivers tailored NetSuite solutions to clients in finance, software, professional services, and global organizations. The focus is on precision, quality, and long-term partnerships. The team works in agile sprints with innovation as a guiding principle and has an international culture with a flexible working approach.
About Framtiden AB
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden operates in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will be directly employed by Artio.
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process is managed by Framtiden AB and consists of:
• Application
• Competency-based interview with Framtiden
• Personality and logic tests
• Interview with Artio
• Reference check before an offer
For questions about the position, contact the responsible recruiter Fredrik Svelander at fredrik.svelander@framtiden.com
