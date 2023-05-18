.Net Full Stack Developer-Stockholm
· Good Fundamental knowledge of UX/UI.
• Strong hands-on experience in consuming REST APIs.
• Good knowledge and hands on in model-driven approach in handling form inputs (Reactive forms).
• Strong hands-on experience with Typescript.
• Hands-on experience in NgModels.
• TDD/BDD experience (Jest, Jasmine, Karma or Chai)
• Awareness of cross-browser compatibility issues and client-side performance considerations.
• Solid understanding and development experience in Angular.
• Hands-on experience in working with .Net Core, .Net5, or.Net6.
• Good knowledge in Object-oriented concepts and hands-on experience in multi-layered and integrated applications.
• Good experience with working with REST API's and awareness in working SOAP based services.
• Good hands-on experience in SQL Server. Independent and confidence in T-SQL skills.
• Exceptional problem solving and ability to work independently.
• Exceptional learning skills.
• Strong skills in analysing large and complex programs developed in Angular, and able to debug & troubleshoot technical issues
• Ability to prepare well thought out design artifacts
• Able to interact with business users for requirement elicitation, clarification, coordination and explain/walk through solutions
• Ability to suggest technical improvements
• Ability to work in team in Cross Functional Team environment
• Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment
• Ability to lead small development teams technically and mentor them for completion of tasks
• Experience working in SAFe Agile
• Knowledge on CI/CD, Delivery pipeline, test automation
Preferred
• Working knowledge on Azure DevOps and CI/CD pipelines will be an added advantage.
• Experience working with Docker or Vagrant.
• Experience developing REST APIs.
• Knowledge in gRPC.
• Experience with Relational Databases like MSSQL.
• Exposure to maintenance and support assignments, with very good exposure to supporting business critical applications. L2 and L3 support experience will be preferred.
Responsibilities
• Leading the development team by recommending solution architecture, design, development, testing as per the enterprise architecture road map and suggestion.
• Requirement gathering, estimation and work planning
• Participate in creating an implementation plan as per the project level quality plan and work on go live activities
• Respond to production issues, arrive at a solution with inputs from the stakeholders.
• Build repository of knowledge for higher efficiency and effectiveness
• Leading offshore and onsite teams
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• High proactiveness
• Lean Agile mindset & Self Leadership
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
