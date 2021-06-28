.NET Developer for Video Streaming Platform - Comstream AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Comstream AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-06-28Video is a great way to attract interest and to communicate with your market. But traditionally it's been very complicated for companies to create and distribute own video content. Our customer is disrupting the market for B2B video communication. By building out-of-the-box tools for video creation and distribution that includes features such as video shopping they offer something truly unique.Their development organization is now expanding and we are looking for a driven .NET developer that wants to join the team building a scalable and modern platform for B2B video communication. It's great if you have previous experience in developing high availability solutions using modern design patterns.We believe that you have the following qualifications:3+ years of relevant working experienceSolid experience in .NET Core, REST and SQLGeneral knowledge of CI/CD and cloud services such as GCPPrevious experience in NoSQL solutions like CoachDB is an advantageKnowledge in modern JavaScript based frameworks such as React and Node.js is an advantageUniversity level studies in computer science or similarGood English skills verbally and in writingFor the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. In this position, you can work partly from your home-office if you want.If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.All applications will be treated strictly confidential.About Jobshark:Jobshark is offering recruiting services for the IT sector. We have about 200 customers and among them some of Sweden's most prominent technology companies. Jobshark is headquartered in Sweden and is part of a company group with about 50 employees.2021-06-28Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-25Comstream AB5832615