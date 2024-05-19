.Net Developer
2024-05-19
Job Description:
We are seeking a talented and motivated .Net Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and a strong background in .Net development. You will be responsible for designing, coding, testing, and deploying applications using the .Net framework. Your role will be crucial in helping us build high-quality, scalable, and secure software solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain applications using .Net framework (C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core)
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
Troubleshoot and debug applications
Participate in code reviews to maintain high code quality
Write and maintain technical documentation
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies to bring innovative ideas to the team
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
5+ years of experience in .Net development
Proficient in C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core
Experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like Angular or React
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
Familiarity with SQL Server and database design
Knowledge of RESTful APIs and web services
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git)
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and teamwork abilities
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS)
Knowledge of microservices architecture
Familiarity with DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies
Certification in .Net or related technologies
Why Join Us:
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology projects
Collaborative and supportive work environment
Professional development and career growth opportunities
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@owision.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare owision AB
(org.nr 559171-4711) Jobbnummer
8690107