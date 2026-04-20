.NET Backend Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an established organization where backend systems play an important role in delivering business-critical solutions. In this assignment, you will work in a product team focused on building, improving, and maintaining backend functionality in a modern development environment based on .NET 5.
You will collaborate closely with product owners, developers, and other stakeholders to turn needs into reliable technical solutions. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining hands-on backend development with teamwork, technical discussions, and continuous improvement in a product-driven setting.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain backend applications using .NET 5.
You will work closely with cross-functional product teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
You will contribute to the design and implementation of technical solutions.
You will help ensure code quality and follow established development best practices.
RequirementsExperience in backend development using .NET 5 or similar.
Solid understanding of software development principles.
Experience working in agile environments.
Ability to work in a structured and independent manner.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience from larger organizations or product-based teams.
Knowledge of modern development tools and CI/CD.
Good knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7603668-1956658". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9865443