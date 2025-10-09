Naturinventerare
The Universal Kraft group has been actively developing renewable energy solutions for over 20 years. Our projects span from wind and solar to waste-to-energy, water treatment, and energy storage solutions, including green Hydrogen and green Ammonia.
With offices in Canada, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, we are continuously expanding, along with our team. Currently, we are recruiting for a Nature Inventory Specialist / Naturinventerare to join our team and support the environmental assessment and permitting of our projects.
In this role, you will conduct field surveys, document habitats and species, and contribute to environmental reports and impact assessments. You will work closely with our technical and project management teams in Porto, Portugal, ensuring strong collaboration between environmental and project delivery aspects.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Plan and carry out nature inventories and field surveys according to project needs.
Identify and document flora, fauna, and habitats, with particular attention to protected species and ecological values.
Collect, manage, and analyse environmental data for reports, permitting, and decision-making.
Advise project teams on ecological considerations and mitigation measures.
Collaborate with consultants, authorities, internal teams, and our technical and project management teams in Porto, Portugal to ensure compliance with Swedish environmental regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS
Degree in Biology, Ecology, Environmental Science, or a related field.
Experience with field surveys, species identification, and habitat assessments.
Knowledge of Swedish environmental legislation, including species protection and habitat regulations.
Comfortable working outdoors in varying conditions and travelling to project sites.
Fluency in Swedish, with good spoken and written English.
YOUR PROFILE
Organised, reliable, and comfortable managing several tasks at once.
Technically knowledgeable and interested in renewable energy.
Passionate about nature and sustainability.
Able to work independently in the field while collaborating with teams.
Proactive, solution-oriented, and detail-focused.
Adaptable to varying outdoor conditions and project requirements.
Clear and effective communicator with colleagues and stakeholders.
WE OFFER:
Collective Labour Agreement affiliation.
Occupational pension scheme.
A dynamic and multicultural work environment.
Career development opportunities in a fast-growing sector.
