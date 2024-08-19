Nanomaterial engineer
MG Sustainable Engineering AB is a dynamic start-up company based in Uppsala. MG was launched in 2014 as a company specializing in Renewable Energy, specifically solar energy. MG is expanding rapidly, having obtained several large projects: (1) Res4live (6M Eur) (2) TechUpgrade (5M Eur) (3) HeatWise (3M Eur) (4) VR4Learning (250k Eur) (5) RESILIENT PhD network (6) PVT4EU (2M Eur). (7) AIRBEST. (8) SPECTRUM
In addition, we successfully concluded the projects: Res4build (EU H2020) and PowerUp MyHouse (Erasmus+ H2020 KA2) providing MG with a strong track record, which we expect will lead to further projects. Furthermore, we have ongoing consulting services collaboration with the following organizations Absolicon, H1S, Solarix, Farrelly Mitchell, Gävle University, SolarPeak, Maston, and MXSol. Overall, MG has experience managing various projects from different funding sources.
MG is poised to venture deeper into and beyond its renewable energy roots and embrace the transformative power of emerging technologies. With a forward-thinking approach, MG is aiming to harness cutting-edge fields to address global challenges and shape the future.
We seek a highly motivated and experienced Nanomaterial Engineer to join our growing Technology Consulting team. As a Nanomaterial Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in leading and developing innovative project ideas that go beyond the state-of-the-art in emerging technologies. You will also provide expert technical guidance and support to our ongoing and future projects.
Job Description:
• Make significant contributions to proposal writing for research funding opportunities, showcasing the potential impact of innovative projects.
• Lead the proposal development process, ensuring alignment with funding agency guidelines and strategic goals.
• Play a key role in implementing the SPECTRUM project, overseeing research activities, managing resources, and ensuring timely completion of project milestones.
• Champion the development of innovative technical solutions to address critical global challenges within the scope of emerging technologies.
• Conceptualize and translate innovative ideas into tangible research projects and prototypes.
• Establish and nurture strong partnerships with leading industrial and academic institutions, both nationally and internationally.
• Collaborate with industry partners to understand their specific needs and challenges and develop innovative solutions.
Job requirements:
• Master's degree or Ph.D. in Material Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in nanomaterials either through studies and scientific publications or work.
• Proven track record of developing innovative and successful projects.
• Strong expertise in a variety of technologies, including material science, solar energy, solar cells, and more.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
