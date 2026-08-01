Nail Technician / Nagelteknolog
Sun Nails Beauty AB / Hälsojobb / Täby Visa alla hälsojobb i Täby
2026-08-01
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sun Nails Beauty AB i Täby
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Sun Nails Täby is looking for two experienced Nail Technicians.
Are you passionate about nail care and love creating beautiful nail designs? Sun Nails Täby is now looking for two experienced nail technicians to join our team. Our salon is known for its relaxing atmosphere and high-quality treatments.
As a nail technician with us, you will perform various nail treatments such as manicures, pedicures, gel, acrylic, extensions, and nail art. You will also be responsible for keeping your workspace clean and following all hygiene and safety procedures so our customers feel safe, cared for, and satisfied.
Main Responsibilities
• Do different nail services: manicure, pedicure, gel, acrylic, extensions, and nail art.
• Keep your workspace clean and organized, disinfect tools, and follow hygiene rules.
• Learn about new nail trends, products, and techniques.
• Follow the salon's rules and safety instructions.
Requirements
• Experience and good knowledge of nail care and products.
• Careful and clean work habits.
• Friendly, professional, and positive attitude.
Join our team and work in a salon that cares about quality, relaxation, and happy customers. If you are interested, please send your application and CV to our email.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: annanguyen29071991@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sun Nails Beauty AB
(org.nr 559123-8570)
Stora Marknadsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
183 34 TÄBY Arbetsplats
Sun Nails Täby Kontakt
Anna Nguyen annanguyen29071991@gmail.com Jobbnummer
10017882