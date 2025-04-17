MS Research Associate
This company is a life science company that is dedicated to advancing drug discovery through innovative technologies. As part of their continued growth, we are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Mass Spectrometry Research Associate for a consultant assignment.
Some key Responsibilities: Perform routine and project-based mass spectrometry workflows in a core facility or analytical setting.
Operate and maintain HPLC and LC-MS instrumentation, including troubleshooting and system optimization.
Execute general laboratory tasks, including pipetting and standard reagent preparation.
Ensure accurate data acquisition, processing, and transfer of mass spectrometry data.
Maintain adherence to established laboratory protocols, documentation standards, and safety regulations.
Qualifications: Relevant academic background in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology, or a related field.
Demonstrated experience working in a core facility or routine analysis environment.
Strong practical knowledge of HPLC/LC-MS systems, with the ability to perform routine maintenance and troubleshooting.
Proficiency in standard laboratory techniques and good laboratory practices (GLP).
Experience with mass spectrometry data handling, including software for acquisition and processing.
Strong attention to detail, organizational skills, and a commitment to high-quality work.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
We offer a collaborative and supportive environment where scientific integrity and innovation are highly valued. We provide opportunities for professional growth while contributing to impactful science at the forefront of drug discovery.
This is a 4-month consultant assignment, during May to August.
