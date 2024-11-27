Motion Designer (9 months contract)
Do you want to be part of a Marketing team where your designs will be seen by millions of fans across the world?
As a Motion Designer here at Toca Boca, you'll play a vital role in the Marketing team, enhancing our organic and performance marketing efforts through captivating graphic design and animation.
You'll be part of the Creative Hub, our team of storytelling experts, creating concepts and content designed to take our brand to the next level.
What you'll be doing
In this role you'll create engaging graphic design, motion graphics, and character animation for digital marketing campaigns.
You'll work closely with marketing teams and other creatives to ensure brand consistency and compelling messaging.
You'll ensure all designs adhere to Toca Boca's established visual guidelines, maintaining brand integrity across all projects.
You'll be part of a collaborative team where you'll translate ideas and creative direction into animation and design assets. While doing that, you'll have the opportunity to contribute with your own ideas and be part of the creative process from start to finish.
Is this you?
You've previous experience in a motion design or animation role, ideally within social media marketing.
You're a creative thinker that can contribute with ideas and concepts, share feedback, and take ownership of your work.
You understand the requirements and are curious about social media channels, and know how to create fun and engaging content that resonates with an audience on those platforms.
You have advanced knowledge in Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.
Your portfolio will play a key role during our selection process, and we'll be looking for a collection of work showcasing your graphic and animation skills, particularly in marketing contexts.
This is us!
Toca Boca together with Noid, Nørdlight, Sago Mini and Originator, make up Digital Games within Spin Master. We create games, digital toys, and everyday products that are filled with fun that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6 month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
