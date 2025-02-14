Motion Control Engineer
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The ESS is at an exciting turning point - it is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now seeking to appoint an Motion Control Engineer for the Motion Control & Automation Group (MCAG). The MCAG is responsible for deploying PLC motion control systems to the Neutron Scattering Instruments, delivered by European in-kind partners to ESS. The task of the group is to develop standards for motion at ESS and work with partners to implement these across the whole facility. The focus of the group is to support the construction of neutron instruments in NSS.
The position requires an expert in Motion Control and PLC systems especially for the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of motion control related components and control systems.
Your main areas of responsibilities as an Automation Engineer will be to:
• Support the Lead Instrument Engineer in selecting motion control components for neutron instrument systems adhering to ESS standards.
• Plan, programm and perform the motion control related parts of the different Acceptance Tests (FAT, SAT) at the suppliers, in-kind partners and ESS;
• Prepare design input documentation for control cabinet and cable installations on the basis of instrument requirements and ESS generic designs; interface to the MCAG Eplan team for electrical drawings and other design documentation.
• Support the installation of instrument systems on ESS site and the energisation process; program and commission PLC systems.
• Compile and provide the Instrument Teams with the relevant documentation necessary to pass the different ESS reviews from design to commissioning.
• Communicate and link between the different Instruments Teams, suppliers, MCAG and other ESS groups relevant for motion control.
This is a 3-year fixed-term position, with the possibility of future opportunities in the organisation. It is based in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a university degree (MSc, BSc) in Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering with a strong focus on Motion Control and Automation. You have experience in design, program, test and commissioning of electrical control systems in industrial or scientific environment. Experience in managing small development projects and interfacing with scientists and scientific project managers is important.
Furthermore, you have:
• Experience in programming of Beckhoff PLCs and commissioning of motion control systems using TwinCAT.
• Experience in preparing documentation according to the engineering workflow of a control system construction project.
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
Additional experiences that will be an advantage for the appointed candidate include:
• Knowledge of scientific instruments and its associated motion control and automation techniques, preferably at scientific large-scale user facilities
• A good knowledge of motion control components and its use in radiation environment.
• Experience in reading and reviewing electrical drawings, preferably in ePlan.
We believe that you enjoy communication and collaborating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, and you feel comfortable working in an international environment. You should be self-motivated, and used to making decisions and delivering according to deadlines and milestones. Writing and documenting comes naturally to you, and you have confidence in organising and running efficient and successful meetings.
What we offer
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative and brilliant minds from across the globe.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
How to apply
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Thomas Gahl at thomas.gahl@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu Ersättning
