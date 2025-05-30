Mobile Developer - Android/iOS/Multiplatform
2025-05-30
Why This Job Is for You
You want to be part of an engaged and collaborative team where you can deepen your expertise in software engineering, with focus on mobile apps, while continuing to grow your technical knowledge. You enjoy contributing to meaningful product development for startups, product companies, and public organizations alike.
At DDX, part of Knightec Group, we put people at the heart of our process. Our work focuses on digital services, that improve daily life for people and in extension the planet, not only for today's users but for future generations. We choose the right tech for the task - Android, iOS, or modern multiplatform frameworks like React Native and Kotlin Multiplatform. We value your curiosity and willingness to explore new technologies.
Responsibilities Design, build, and maintain digital products, primarily mobile apps for Android and/or iOS. Collaborate closely with designers and backend developers to craft seamless, user-friendly solutions.
Work with CI/CD pipelines to ensure continuous integration and high-quality delivery. Participate in architectural discussions and influence tech decisions and design patterns.
Evaluate and implement new technologies and frameworks to enhance the development process and user experience.
Contribute to a collaborative, knowledge-sharing culture. Help guide our clients by understanding their goals and suggesting solutions that create real value for them-and us.
Qualifications 4+ years of hands-on experience in mobile development, either native (Android/iOS) or with hybrid frameworks such as React Native, Kotlin Multiplatform, or Flutter.
Experience with setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.
Solid understanding of architecture, technology choices, and design patterns in early-stage projects.
Strong communication skills and a team-first mindset. Bonus if you've worked with tools and technologies like RxSwift/RxJava and have experience on cross-functional teamwork, with strong product focus in close collaboration with designers and product people.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
DDX is part of Knightec Group. Together, we form Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. Combining cross-functional expertise with a holistic business understanding, we help our clients transform strategies into impactful solutions. Joining us means working in an environment where collaboration, creativity, and curiosity thrive. We believe that innovation happens when different perspectives meet - and we live by that every day.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. You'll be based in our central Stockholm office, but we support hybrid and flexible work arrangements. The ideal start date is as soon as possible, or by agreement. Apply no later than 2025-06-30. If you have questions about the role, contact Mikael Westh, Talent Acquisition Specialist.
