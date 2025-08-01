ML Operations Engineer
2025-08-01
Unleash the AI-driven future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
We're looking for a skilled ML Operations Engineer to join Electrolux vibrant Data Experience Organization AI team. You will report to the Head of AI & Data Science and be part of a highly senior cross-functional team with deep experience in building and deploying AI systems. We are part of a data mesh organization applying product thinking and modern tech stacks on our Global Data & AI platform. We support business functions across the entire company and is the key enabler in realizing the company's Data & AI transformation.
What you'll do:
Your job is to apply modern AIOps thinking and tech to architect, implement and maintain scalable reliable AI systems. As an MLOps engineer, you support with DevOps activities related to AI solutions, including model, code and data, to operationalize AI solutions. It includes applying industry standard tools as well as cutting-edge AI & LLMOps observability techniques and an operationalization framework streamlining the process. If you have a curious mindset, love to ideate and implement complex AIOps challenges and easily collaborates, this is your chance to join a brilliant AI team that prioritises hard to solve the most valuable problems of the company!
In detail, you will:
Collaborate with Data Scientists and partners to deliver production-grade scalable MVPs
Design AI/ML operations architectures to deploy reliable and scalable AI systems
Apply best practices in software engineering to ensure code quality, performance and long-term maintainability
Provide MLOps support and MLOps solution assurance to deliver timely enhancements, fixes and optimizations of AI products
Co-own the ML/AIOps architecture backlog, contributing to the roadmap and guide framework and target architecture design decisions
Enable AI observability in a cross-team collaborative effort
Enhance an existing framework for streamlined MLOps taking AI from prototype to production
Develop and enhance an AIOps framework for Agentic systems
Contribute to the continuous development and way-of-working of the AI team
Who you are:
BSc or MSc in Computer Science (or equivalent)
2+ years MLOps or ML platform engineer experience
Strong coding skills in Python and PySpark including modern Python tooling (e.g. Pydantic, UV, ruff, FastAPI)
Solid experience of software engineering best practices such as automated testing (Pytest), code reviewing, packaging (Conda, Docker) and software design patterns
Experience of CI/CD pipelines for ML workloads (in e.g. GitHub Actions)
Model tracking and lifecycle tools (MLflow, Kubeflow, Model Registry, Unity Catalog and Databricks Asset Bundles)
Experience with DevOps and orchestration (Airflow, Databricks Workflows, Kubernetes, Helm, k9s)
Working knowledge of MS Azure, especially deploying and managing services such as Azure Foundry, AKS and Container services
Monitoring (Logging, Azure Monitor, Grafana, API management) and LLMOps experience (e.g. Tracing, Evals and Embedding analytics)
Good understanding of cloud networking and security fundamentals (VNET configuration, RBAC and Secrets management)
Understanding distributed data processing such as Spark, BigQuery or Apache Beam
Solid understanding of Python concurrency including threading, multiprocessing ad async programming (asyncio)
Experience of agentic frameworks such as AutoGen or LangGraph is a strong plus
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Insurance policy plan
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Gym and massage
Extensive learning opportunities
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
