ML Engineer to Tobii MLX Team
Tobii AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2024-09-24
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
In Tobii we believe that machine learning (ML) first solutions is the future and we have already started our transition journey. For us to succeed we need to design and build up a robust ML Platform and we are currently looking for a person already working in Tobii for this role! Is this the new you?
Now imagine a team that not only masters the art of machine learning but also transcends geographical boundaries to deliver unparalleled innovation. We are that team. Our ML Excellence Team is a collective of top-tier professionals from around the Tobii sites, united by a passion for technology and excellence.
Our ambition
Diverse Expertise: Our team's global footprint brings together a rich tapestry of skills and insights, enabling us to tackle complex problems with creativity and precision.
Technological Prowess: We are not just users of the latest technologies; we are pioneers, constantly exploring new frontiers in machine learning to keep our product teams ahead of the curve.
Commitment to Best Practices: We don't just follow industry standards-we set them. Our commitment to best practices ensures that we deliver only the highest quality solutions.
Scalable Impact: Our ML platform is robust and adaptable, designed to cater to the evolving needs of products and projects of all sizes.
Responsibilities
Build robust and high performing ML platform that will enable Tobii to take on any ML/AI related challenges.
Be a promoter of best ML practices and stay with latest industry trends.
Be part of defining ML strategy and evolve Tobii to be a more mature engineering organization with ML focus
Other responsibilities include
Creating, optimizing, maintaining, and deprecating the components of the infrastructure that supports model development, productionisation & deployment.
Ensuring adoption and enablement of the tools and processes that are meant to facilitate the data science teams' work, including unblocking projects as needed or offering support in areas where tooling and automation haven't been created yet.
Skills we think will help you to be successful in this role
3+ years' Experience in Python
General understanding of ML Workflows and what steps are needed to build a model
General understanding/interest in cloud computing
Confident with writing code in a team and bringing software to production
Able to work independently
Nice to have
Experience in Distributer, Kubernetes, ETL, or Data Lake is meritable.
Familiar with Infrastructure as Code concepts
Higher education in mathematics, computer science, physics, statistics, or related fields (not required but surely a plus) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24
E-post: villjun.rante@tobii.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
8918659