ML/Backend Engineer
Schibsted Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Introduction:
Are you a seasoned ML/Backend Engineer looking to make a tangible impact on business-critical challenges? Do you want to be part of a purposeful and value-driven company on a mission to empower consumers to make smarter financial decisions? We're seeking someone like you to join our dynamic data & machine learning team at Lendo, a leading Scandinavian marketplace for loans and Sweden's biggest comparison service for private loans, business loans, and mortgages.
Role Overview:
In this role, you will play a pivotal part in bridging the gap between traditional software engineering and cutting-edge machine learning, deploying, integrating, and maintaining models within our production systems. As an experienced ML/Backend Engineer, you'll collaborate closely with data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, product owners, designers, and data analysts to translate innovative machine learning models into scalable, robust software solutions that drive real business outcomes. You will have the autonomy to take ownership of prodution initiatives, working independently while also contributing to a collaborative team environment.
At Lendo, we believe in empowering our employees to grow and thrive in their careers. As a Senior ML/Backend Engineer, you'll play a key role in driving innovation by implementing and integrating machine learning models that directly impact how we empower consumers to make smarter financial decisions. This role offers the opportunity to expand your expertise by working with the latest technologies in cloud computing, microservices, and MLOps, with continuous learning and professional development. Your contributions will not only enhance our technology stack but also strengthen Lendo's position as a leading Scandinavian marketplace for loans, ultimately helping millions of consumers make informed financial decisions.
What We Value:
We value people who are solution-oriented, results-driven, and genuinely passionate about building reliable and impactful solutions. If you are a proactive engineer with a strong background in software development and a keen interest in machine learning, and if you're excited about making impact with machine learning applications, we want to hear from you. Take the opportunity to join a team that's making a difference at Lendo.
Key responsibilities:
- Deploy and manage machine learning models in our production environments using tools like Kubernetes and Docker. - Integrate ML applications into our microservices architecture, ensuring seamless communication through message brokers such as RabbitMQ. - Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate machine learning models into scalable, robust software solutions. - Maintain and continuously optimize the performance, scalability, and reliability of deployed ML applications. - Drive continuous improvement in our MLOps practices to enhance the security, maintainability, and scalability of integrated models, reducing the development time for new models.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Machine Learning, or a related STEM field, or equivalent industry experience. - Strong programming skills in Python, with a solid understanding of software engineering principles. - Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (e.g., GCP, AWS) and containerization technologies like Docker. - Proven experience in deploying and managing applications using Kubernetes. - Experience integrating new applications within a microservices architecture, with a strong understanding of event-driven design. - Proficiency in working with relational databases. - Excellent problem-solving abilities combined with strong collaboration skills in cross-functional teams. - Demonstrated ability to thrive in a high-paced, dynamic work environment.
Nice to Have:
- Experience in machine learning model development, deployment, and integration in production environments. - Good understanding of the machine learning model development lifecycle, including data pre-processing, feature engineering, and model evaluation. - Experience with the development and implementation of large language models. - Experience with programming in Java and Go.
What we offer:
- A place for everyone - an international environment where we have teammates coming from 20+ different countries. - Be a part of the Schibsted family with endless possibilities. - Room for you to do things your way. - We like to inspire your passion by organising hackathons, and knowledge-sharing events, as well as giving you the opportunity to join global conferences. - You can learn lots of things through our Schibsted Learning platform, skilled sparring partners, and a good budget for competence development. - A wellness program for yoga, meditation, running, and other activities with colleagues and coaches. - 4 000 SEK of health promotion allowance. - 30 days of paid leave. - Central office location and a hybrid workplace. - We also chip in on your pension and give you extra Schibsted shares for free if you join our share-saving plan. - And yes, we have the industry standard perks such as team activities and fun parties!
Company: Lendo AB
Location: Stockholm
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Jobbnummer
8872360