Microsoft Enterprise Architect for Active Directory & Collaboration
2023-07-26
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you looking for the next step in your career and contributing to a fossil free future at the same time?
The Architecture, Security & SharePoint operation team is responsible for designing, supporting the implementation and security of AD, PKI, Mail and Microsoft 365 services within Vattenfall. Therefore a close co-operation with Active Directory operation, Collaboration team, IT-Security, Security Operation Center as well as Service Management is a main key factor. Further, within this team, dedicated employees are responsible for operating and administrating the SharePoint online (within Microsoft 365) as well as several separated on-premise farms. There is now an opportunity for a person to join a positive and successful team with excellent team spirit and highly skilled team members with main focus on Architecture as well Security scope. Therefore we are looking for an ambitious Microsoft Enterprise Architect for Active Directory & Collaboration in Berlin, Stockholm, Gliwice or Katowice.
What will you do?
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Design and secure the Microsoft 365 services delivery in Vattenfall:
Teams as a Platform - Design, governance and security for chat, meetings as well as telephony
Power Platform - Design, governance and security of Power Apps, Power Automate and Dynamics 365
Exchange Online - Connected to on-premise Exchange (Hybrid mode)
Compliance and data loss prevention
Design and secure Mail service within an hybrid setup towards Microsoft 365:
Exchange on-premise with complex and high-available setup incl Exchange online
Mail gateway and mail security on-premise
Design and secure Active Directory and related services like PKI, DNS, ADFS and Azure AD:
ifferent separated AD tenants with up to high secure environments
Tiering and Zoning model within each AD forest
Analyze security risks and provide solutions for risk mitigations based on proper security standards and frameworks for mentioned services
PowerShell scripting for implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring and reporting
Participate in on-call service together with operational teams
Participate in projects as Architect as well as solution designer related to AD, PKI, Mail and Microsoft 365 services
Location
Berlin, Stockholm, Gliwice, Katowice
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Microsoft Enterprise Architect for Active Directory & Collaboration you bring strong problem solving skills, an open mindset and solid communication skills.
Next to this you bring:
Academic degree as an IT, mathematics, scientific or technical engineer or similar in IT
More than 5 years' experience within at least 2 of below areas as technical expert:
Active Directory
Public Key Infrastructure
Microsoft 365 incl. Azure Active Directory
Exchange On-Premise / Exchange Hybrid
Federated Authentication (Federation service)
Knowledge of the Infrastructure services and technologies (mainly Windows Hosting)
Good programming skills (mainly PowerShell)
Good knowledge in ITIL and IT security
A proven ability to communicate with technical experts, customers and group governance
Good language skills in (technical) English
Some travel might be required
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, not later than 27th of August 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 (0)40 79022 1374.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
