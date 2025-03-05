Merchandising Manager
2025-03-05
Oversees and develops supervisors and employees. Monitors operations, analyses and rectifies observed inefficiencies or unsafe procedures. Upholds excellence in member service. Prepares business plans and develops managerial strategies to meet objectives.
Provides efficient training programs, ensures schedules answer department's needs. Directs and advises employees regarding their performance and participates in daily operations. Ensures best merchandising practices and procedures.
Develops, counsels, trains and directs department personnel. Makes recommendations for hiring, promotion and termination to Warehouse Manager. Reviews and approves area timecards. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee performance evaluations.
Maintains high level of teamwork and communication both inside and outside the department.
Ensure cooperation with the rest of the warehouse.
Determines production requirements based on income statements elaborated from weekly or monthly calculations recording totals of sales and expenses. Develops and implements sales and merchandising plan for the warehouse.
Monitors equipment specific to the department, ensures forklift checklists are signed everyday , calls and schedules for repair as needed.
Supports the management team in ad-hoc location security checks and alarm callouts, as required
