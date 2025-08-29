MEP Compliance Lead
2025-08-29
Key Requirements:
• A recognised qualification in this field
• 3 years Post Qualification experience in a similar role
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the MEP Department Manager - Europe, your key responsibilities are: -
• To align and review site activities so they are completed in a safe manner, ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any progress made reporting out with good saves daily
• To ensure all stakeholders are fully aware of and compliant with the management of any hazardous energies and any site-specific management strategies (Lock Out Tag Out) around sources of hazardous energy.
• To reprimand/report anyone observed undertaking unsafe work practices to their employer and escalate as required
• To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions and decisions
• To liaise with client, client representatives, design teams, subcontractors, and vendors around the execution of project activities
• To have a full understanding and knowledge of MEP department processes, procedures and plans and ensure these are complied with in the field by all relevant stakeholder
• To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress the MEP installation such that it does not conflict with the project schedule
• To review the master construction schedule to coordinate and track deliverables of project stakeholders.
• To coordinate, chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholder
• To coordinate Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT), Factory Witness Tests (FWT), Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) and First of Kind (FOKs) tests as required by projects and or to ensure these are resourced appropriately
• To review and ensure project stakeholders produce and are compliant with the production of the below:
(i) Documentation conforming with approved MEP department processes
(ii) Works execution documents as specified by the project team
(iii) Requests for Information, Technical Submittals, Risk Assessments and Method Statements
(iv) Progress reports and trackers reflecting of their scope in alignment with schedule
(v) All relevant project documentation, O&Ms and handover packs as required by the project.
• To attend project meetings as required and deemed necessary to complete the project successfully
• To assist and guide project staff in outlining compliance responsibilities and the resolution of issues
• To provide the project team with up-to-date information on current progress and risk items
• To demonstrate compliance leadership and undertake on-site compliance audits of the MEP works
• To report any non-conformance in terms of non-compliance with agreed processes and promote company standards and procedures
• To coordinate training and demonstrations as required with respect to project specific requirements
• To assist with the continuous improvement of existing processes and procedures within the company and foster compliance with same.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork.
