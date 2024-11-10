Medical Superintendent
2024-11-10
Medical Superintendent (3 Positions)
Attundahalsan Företaghälsovård, based in Sollentuna, Sweden is looking for medically trained staff.
We looking to receive CVs of interested applicants with a deep medical knowledge og both medicin and the medical system in Sweden and are fluent in and who have worked with international patienten minimum 2 years and have experience in translations processes. We want you to hold a medical degree at minium and that you are a published resercher.
You need to have minimum 7 years of clinical experience as a medical doctor with experience within the field of internal medicin, oncology and cardiology.
You also need to be fluent in:
1. Portuguese, Spanish, French and English.
or 2. Mandarin and English
or 3. Arabic and English
The title for this position is Medical Superintendent. The Medical Superintendent will be responsiblefor directing, supervising and administering the Medical Services function for the clinic in their clinics and offshore partners.
A list of key responsibilities:
1. Fulfill the role of a translator and for guiding of medical records in foregin languages
2. Recommend a viable budget that ensures optimum excellence in service, patient satisfaction and planned profitability.
3. Set short and long term objectives for the team towards planned targets.
4. Develop operational strategies to ensure excellence and patient satisfaction (Total Quality Management (TQM).
5. To recommend Hospital strategic plans, operational plans, annually.
6. To recommend Hospital annual budget, comprising of Capital and Operations Budget
7. Reviews reports on quality amp; patient safety, including reports of adverse and sentinelevents on a quarterly basis to the CEO/ED
8.. Conduct weekly operational audits to ensure proper standards are being met.
9. Meetings with Nursing Staff and other para-medical staff to discuss measures for improvement of patient care and other related matters.
On receipt of your CV, it will be reviewed and if applicable, we will get back to you.
We look forward to reviewing your CV!
