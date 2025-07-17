Medical Information Specialist
2025-07-17
We are looking for a Medical Information Specialist to join Sedana Medical!
Do you have a background in life sciences and are passionate about communication? Do you enjoy learning about new topics and distilling complex information into summaries and presentations? Do you have experience writing scientific/medical texts? Are you curious, driven and detailed-oriented? We want to hear from you!
Sedana Medical is looking for a new team member with expertise in Medical Information to join the Medical Affairs team.
The role
As the Medical Information Specialist, you will be responsible for our Medical Information platform. You will keep internal and external stakeholders updated on the latest scientific publications within the therapy area of Critical Care and Intensive Medicine, and you will create educational materials to enhance therapy implementation.
The role is based in Sedana Medical's headquarters in Stockholm. You will report to the Medical Affairs Director. To succeed in this role, excellent interpersonal skills are as important as your passion for scientific communication since you will be working cross-functionally with the Medical Affairs, Marketing and Commercial teams on a daily basis.
Main responsibilities and tasks
Manage the Medical Information service and create standard medical responses (based on own literature searches and/or input from the Medical Advisors) for timely closure of enquiries received from customers.
Surveil the scientific literature on the therapy area, identify and interpret relevant findings, and update internal stakeholders through written summaries and oral presentations.
Develop materials (slide decks, literature summaries, one-pagers) for external dissemination of scientific/medical content through various communication channels, ensuring data presentation is balanced and aligned with business needs.
Manage content in digital portals.
Review presentations of external speakers for company-sponsored scientific/medical events.
Manage the internal review/approval process of materials for content, accuracy, and compliance.
Manage translations of materials.
What you bring
Required Qualifications
Masters degree in Life Sciences is required (e.g. biochemistry, biotechnology, biology, chemistry, medicine, pharmacy).
Demonstrated ability to understand complex scientific topics, write concisely and present orally.
Proficient in English.
Excellent computer skills and willingness to adopt new digital tools.
Good project management and organizational skills.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with medical writing and/or scientific publications
Experience in a relevant medical field such as intensive care, anesthesiology, healthcare
Experience with clinical and/or academic research
Additional languages
Graphic design skills
Who you are
We are looking for a collaborative team player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills who enjoys working with people from diverse cultural, professional, and seniority backgrounds. You take ownership of your work, are comfortable managing your own time and projects, and know how to prioritize effectively.
You thrive in a dynamic and evolving environment that requires flexibility and adaptability, while maintaining a high standard of scientific and ethical integrity. You are proactive, curious, and not afraid to dive into new topics. You combine attention to detail with the ability to see the bigger picture and enjoy contributing to cross-functional projects.
What we offer
A varied role in which you can grow, and an engaged team that will support your development.
An opportunity to be part of a growing business and an exciting paradigm shift.
International colleagues who, just like you, enjoy making things happen and contributing to better patient outcomes.
A competitive package including pensions scheme and insurances.
Private healthcare insurance and a yearly wellness contribution.
A modern office in Danderyd next to Mörby Centrum.
A full-time role.
Who we are
Sedana Medical is a pioneer med-tech and pharmaceutical company dedicated to making inhaled sedation a standard therapy in intensive care. For more information about our company, please visit our website: https://sedanamedical.com
How to Apply
If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your application to recruiting@sedanamedical.com
as soon as possible, but no later than 7th of August. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We kindly ask you to attach your CV and include a few words about why this position sparked your interest.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process feel free to reach out to Jong-Ah Kim our Medical Affairs Director or Karolin Sjösten our VP Human Resources via this email recruiting@sedanamedical.com
