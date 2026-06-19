Medical device Installer
Sunmedic AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Vellinge Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Vellinge
2026-06-19
, Malmö
, Svedala
, Trelleborg
, Burlöv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sunmedic AB i Vellinge
, Malmö
, Ystad
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Medical device Installer
We believe in people and believe that success starts with the right people. That is why we value and mentor each member of our growing team. We seek young and talented, goal-oriented professionals who thrive to learn in a flexible but challenging work environment in an international medical device manufacturing company.
Sunmedic AB is an innovative medical company working with a focus on advanced wound care products. We develop, produce, and sell our wound treatment products based on patients' essential requirements considering simplicity in the application of the appropriate treatments by healthcare professionals.
What we are looking for in the role:
We are looking for motivated and responsible small electrical device Installers (m/f) ready to learn and combine their knowledge with our way of performing the job in a medical device manufacturing environment. All our tasks at Sunmedic should be aligned with our respective quality systems and medical device manufacturing regulations.
Your daily responsibilities will include:
Work based on given installation plans and schemes
Working with machines, fixtures, or measurement and test equipment
Product cleaning and packaging
During process inspections
Installation/replacement of equipment
Preparing the raw material for the process
You are a perfect fit for this job if you have:
Basic understanding of installation
Good to work with small tools
Good to work in a clean and controlled environment
Basic knowledge of occupational safety and
Independency in solving basic problems in the field of installation
Developed organizational and communication skills
Computer literacy and competence with MS Office applications
Knowledge of the English language
Thanks for all the applications. Sunmedic AB is an equal employment opportunity employer and welcomes all qualified applicants. We value diversity and the expertise that people from different backgrounds bring to our business. Come and join Sunmedic to create the transformative medical technology that enables our customers to care for a better and healthier world. All applications will be processed and stored following the protection of personal data and confidentiality.
You can send your application through info@sunmedic.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: info@sunmedic.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sunmedic AB
(org.nr 559053-5646)
Hammargatan 11 B (visa karta
)
235 32 VELLINGE Jobbnummer
9971448