Mechatronics engineer Doors & Closures
2024-07-03
.
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the VolvoTrucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As the Mechatronic Engineer at Cab Body group, at Cab engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab bodies for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
Cab Body team are responsible for the BIW (Body in White), Door cpl, Roof hatch, Luggage lid, Glass & Sealants and Surface Treatment. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry.
We're looking for a self-sufficient, passionate and skilled Mechatronics Engineer to strengthen the Cab Body team in Doors & Closures department. In this role, you will design, develop, and implement innovative mechatronic systems that bridge the gap between Mechanical engineering, Electrical engineering, and Computer science. Your work will contribute to groundbreaking projects in areas such as door, roof hatch, lids, and intelligent systems design.
Tasks and Responsibilities
Component owner for mechatronic systems for Volvo brand
Secure component deliveries in close cooperation with suppliers
Plan, secure and document design and functional solutions in projects cross-functionally
Identify Advanced Engineering needs
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project specifications, develop solutions, and troubleshoot issues.
Perform system modeling, simulation, and analysis to predict performance and optimize design.
Develop and implement control strategies for dynamic systems.
Participate in all phases of product development from concept to production, including documentation and user training.
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and methods in mechatronics and related fields.
You will Lead the work within Mechatronic design within our group Doors & Closures, deliver fully verified technical solutions fulfilling product QDCFS (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, Sustainability)
You will participate in a global network of Mechatronic design and CAB body engineers and be part of the development of roadmaps and other strategies as well as proposing and executing the Advanced Engineering studies needed to support them.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
3+ years of experience in mechatronics design and development, including internships or academic projects.
Proficiency in CAD tool CATIA V5 and programming languages (e.g., C/C++, Python).
Knowledge in Volvo's internal systems KOLA is a merit
Good documentation and presentation skills
Strong understanding of control theory, sensor integration, and actuator design.
Experience with embedded systems and software development is a plus.
Personal skills:
Strong communication skills and fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Responsibility taking personality, acts with integrity and, with a result-oriented mindset.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Be curious in people and technology
Motivated, innovative enthusiastic and a positive attitude
Would you like to be part of a global organization and have the right mined set "Can Do" attitude?
If you feel it's time to boost your carrier, then Volvo Group is the right place for your personal growth.
Welcome to post your application today!
Hiring manager- Lena Almqvist Mogren, lena.almqvist@volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10165-42648732". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lena Almqvist Mogren 03166000 Jobbnummer
8784073