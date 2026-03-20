Mechatronics Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-20
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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with companies driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are now seeking a Mechatronics Engineer for one of our clients.
Assignment description
Thermal Management - Coolant Heating System - HW Engineer
• Minimum eight years of experience from development of thermal system hardware components within the automotive or transportation industry * SW and Electrical HW knowledge * Knowledgeable in automotive industry safety standards, including ISO 26262 (functional safety), and compliance with high voltage safety regulations. * Experience from Coolant heating system HW OR experience from working with complex components with development suppliers in other technical areas * Experience from supplier management and the APQP process * Structured way of working and ability deliver on complex tasks with excellence * Fluent in English, both written and spoken * Meritorious to have Volvo Process knowledge.
Applicants shall have Masters degree in Electrical, Electronics or Mechatronics Engineering or similar.
Offer due date: 2026-03-24
Duration: 2026-04-15 to 2027-04-15
Location: Göteborg
Are you the right person for the assignment or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications must be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7438268-1905907". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9811470