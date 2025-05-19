Mechatronics Design Engineer - Electric Motors
2025-05-19
We are looking for a Design Engineer- Mechatronics for a global company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is in June, 8 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description
We are now looking for a skilled Design Engineer within mechatronics with a strong focus on project deliveries as well as cross-functional team and supplier interaction.
You are going to work in a highly motivated team at the Handheld R&D Power Systems division. Power Systems is responsible for the development of the powertrain in both Battery and Petrol products. We develop next generation handheld products for forest industry and urban environments. You will have a key role in the development of our future products and electric motors.
To thrive in this role, you are initiative, curious, driven and have a great interest in technical details. You should enjoy working alone as well as in a team. You have high ability to communicate and can easily make decisions.
Key responsibilities:
Design electric motor components
2D and 3D modeling (Catia & SmarTeam)
New development as well as improvements on existing products.
Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Qualifications:
Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering
3+ years of experience (academic or professional) in Mechanical Design.
Experience with Design tools such as Catia, Office, Matlab
Experience with Smarteam is meritorious
Experience in testing of electric motors is meritorious
Ability to work together with design engineers and solve technical issues.
Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Meritorious:
Use of development of motor controller
Calibration and practice of motor management systems
Knowledge in the design of light metal, machining and molding tools.
Understanding of electric motor manufacturing methods and processes.
Development of high-volume products.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna. Start is in June, 8 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
Incluso
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
9346715