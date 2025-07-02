Mechanical Testing Engineer
Are you ready to join a world-leading supplier in the energy sector and contribute to a sustainable future? NKT is seeking a Mechanical Testing Engineer to join our Applied Mechanics Department in Västerås.
This is an exciting opportunity to work with a team of experts in a multidisciplinary environment, providing technical support and contributing to innovation in high and medium voltage products. Do you want to be part of a global network of technical partners and business units?
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.4 billion in 2020. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Drive innovation in mechanical testing
As a Mechanical Testing Engineer, you will play a crucial role in developing and performing advanced mechanical tests for high voltage products.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Build test set-ups for mechanical investigations and mechanical test fixtures.
* Perform both advanced and standard mechanical tests, including data acquisition and analysis.
* Manage and participate in consulting and R&D projects from initial client conversations to conclusion and analysis.
* Leverage your testing knowledge to support the advancement of high and medium voltage technology.
You will work in a collaborative team, reporting to the Applied Mechanics Department, and the position is based in Västerås.
Skilled engineer with a passion for innovation
We are looking for a motivated individual with a few years of experience in mechanical testing within R&D or equivalent experience. Recent graduates with the right skills, personality, and attitude are also welcome to apply.
You should have:
* A B.Sc. degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent with hands-on experience in mechanical testing.
* Experience with fatigue testing (considered an asset).
* Proficiency in computer skills, particularly Microsoft Excel and Matlab for data analysis.
* Good knowledge of English, both verbal and written.
Be part of our growth journey
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encourage all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
As our employee Marcus Evenbom says: "What do we do in the lab? Build testing rig, break things, learn - and help drive the future of green energy"
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10th of August.
Be aware that personality test might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Giampaolo Martufi at Giampaolo.Martufi@nkt.com
.
For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to HR Business Partner, Anna Lundell at Anna.Lundell@nkt.com
.
Union representatives
Sveriges ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, zohreh.keshavarz@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
