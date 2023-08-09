Mechanical system engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a mechanical system engineer within the Service Modernizations & Upgrade organisation you will have a meaningful role supporting internal and external customers with technical expertise within the auxiliary systems. Your daily work will include both problem solving on a day-to-day basis and more long-term commitments by participating in larger delivery projects. You will cooperate and connect with a variety of interfaces, and every single day will be different from the previous one. The role provides great opportunities for development, both on a personal level as well as within the team.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Investigate and define machine-specific spare parts for our customers, enabling them to maintain the availability and reliability of their gas turbines. This will also include coordination of tasks within the department.
* Create and update documentation related to spare parts
* Provide technical support to our customers for mechanical auxiliary systems
* Modernization and upgrade engineering for decarbonisation, efficiency, and performance enhancements
* Through your own development contribute to continuous improvement of the internal processes and way of working
What You Bring
* You have a technical background relevant for the role, either a technical degree or experience from working with gas turbines. Knowledge about the auxiliary systems is an advantage.
* You are flexible and open to work with different tasks
* You have excellent cooperation skills since you will work with many different customers
* You are comfortable working with IT tools such as SAP and PLM2020
* You are structured, dedicated and take ownership for your tasks
About the Team
The team, consisting of 20 people, has a wide area of responsibility for questions related to the mechanical auxiliary systems. The systems include among others gas fuel and liquid fuel system, supply system for lube oil, filter systems for combustion air intake, ventilation systems and gas detection system.
To further support the organization we also have a partner team located in India. Together we create a team that is diverse with an open atmosphere where we help and support each other whenever it is needed. We believe that asking for and giving feedback, as well as speaking up, are fundamental aspects of our workplace culture, values and behaviours. Team members are encouraged and empowered to share their thoughts and ideas to achieve our common goals.
