Mechanical R&D Senior Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-06-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mechanical R&D Senior Engineer to join the Technology Center team of High Voltage Circuit Breakers. In this role you aim to develop eco-efficient, cost competitive products with best-in-class technology and quality for R&D projects and support GPS (Global Product Support). Since we have close collaboration with other teams worldwide, you will have an opportunity to broaden your network, building a great platform for a sustainable career within Hitachi Energy.
Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy, and our Technology Center are continuously challenging the technology limits developing the next generation products and solutions utilizing a high degree of innovation.
Your responsibilities
Participate as a Senior mechanical designer in development projects.
Be part of a project group that reports to the project manager and the manager of the design team.
Perform mechanical design, design calculations, and prepare design specifications and technical documents.
Preparation of 3D CAD models, drawings and BOM, this might represent up to 80% of the workload.
Contribute to DFA/DFM for the development of new products.
Contribute to DFMEA to prevent unnecessary product development issues in future.
Collaborate with global R&D team ensuring knowledge sharing, timely and high-quality deliverables.
Participate in various product verification tests from early prototype testing to final verification of Circuit Breaker type tests.
Evaluate prototype articles and outturn samples from suppliers and respond to technical questions from the suppliers.
Participate in the implementation of new products in the factories.
Participate in quality issue resolutions during development phase and later in the product support phase.
Domestic and International travel may be required.
Your background
A bachelor's degree or master's degree in mechanical engineering (or equivalent work experience).
Minimum of 3 years' experience in mechanical design engineering work.
Good knowledge of PTC Creo Parametric/Windchill software tool to be able to design advanced 3D models and drawings.
Experienced in GD&T.
Experience in calculations with PTC Creo Simulate software tool is a plus.
Experience in mechanical design of High Voltage Circuit Breaker products is a plus.
Experience in SAP (Enterprise Resource Planning system) is a plus.
Team spirit with the capacity to work independently.
Ability to work well in Agile project teams and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details and accuracy.
It is important that you have a strong interest in technology and willingness to share your knowledge.
Openness for new challenges and interest to learn and develop.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required.
Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class Technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development.
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a diverse team that is dedicated to creating a sustainable energy future for today's generations and those to come.Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 30th of June.
Recruiting Manager Johan Frisk, johan.frisk@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19.
All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8726056