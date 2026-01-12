Mechanical Project Manager
Description
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project. Mechanical PM will look after the management of the mechanical scope of work for the project with an oversight over cost, schedule and budgets.
Responsibilities:
Analyzing, tracking and effectively managing critical milestone activities to avoid schedule slip.
Reviewing construction proposals and related pricing & scopes.
Management of all costs associated with Mechanical SOW including:
• Internal Engineering & Contracting Mechanical Team
• Sub-contractors
• Material deliveries and goods receipting.
• Plant and Equipment
• Variations
• Valuations
Planning day to day site operations in conjunction with package managers.
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
Supporting the management of the internal Engineering team & Contracting "In Progress" snagging system ensuring that the supervisors return weekly punch lists where applicable. Ensure all snags are distributed to all Sub-contractors
Issue direct labour hours and sub-contractor hours to time administrator for tracking centrally.
Attendance at Site Meetings, Internal Project Reviews, Engineering Reviews, Planning and Co-ordination Meetings and Handover Meetings
Close out of all project items including Final Account, O & M Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Material and Plant re-locations, Project Plan - all with the support of the site project manager
Issue internal weekly progress report rolled up from project supervisors report. This will highlight progress percentage complete based on WBS codes and any concerns. It should also highlight any risk elements within the control of internal Engineering team & Contracting, e.g.: late deliveries.
Track all material deliveries to correspond with the project schedule.
Hold weekly commercial meetings with the commercial team to ensure all variations are being captured and costs issued to the client
Supporting the management of Site Safety in conjunction with the Mechanical Package Manager and the internal Engineering team & Contracting Safety Advisor.
Driving a focused Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental culture within your team.
Develop and implement company procedures with the package managers
Ensure change management is handled correctly (Cost & Programme).
Requirements
Skills & Qualifications:
Previous experience in Mechanical Project Management. Ability to effectively drive programs whilst controlling scope, schedule and budget.
Proven record of coordinating and managing large installation projects, with relevant experience in data centre delivery.
Strong knowledge of mechanical design and build, for data centre environment.
Good technical knowledge of Mechanical systems.
