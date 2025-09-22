Mechanical Project Manager
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and the only dedicated data centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects across Europe, equating to over 500 MW of IT load in flight.
Due to continued expansion as a direct result of winning new business, we are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking an experienced a Mechanical Project Manager to join our team.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project. Mechanical PM will look after the management of the mechanical scope of work for the project with an oversight over cost, schedule and budgets.
Responsibilities
Analysing, tracking and effectively managing critical milestone activities to avoid schedule slip.
Reviewing construction proposals and related pricing & scopes.
Management of all costs associated with Mechanical SOW including:
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting Mechanical Team
Sub-contractors
Material deliveries and goods receipting.
Plant and Equipment
Variations
Valuations
Planning day to day site operations in conjunction with package managers.
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
Supporting the management of the Winthrop Engineering & Contracting "In Progress" snagging system ensuring that the supervisors return weekly punch lists where applicable. Ensure all snags are distributed to all Sub-contractors
Issue direct labour hours and sub-contractor hours to time administrator for tracking centrally.
Attendance at Site Meetings, Internal Project Reviews, Engineering Reviews, Planning and Co-ordination Meetings and Handover Meetings
Close out of all project items including Final Account, O & M Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Material and Plant re-locations, Project Plan - all with the support of the site project manager
Issue internal weekly progress report rolled up from project supervisors report. This will highlight progress percentage complete based on WBS codes and any concerns. It should also highlight any risk elements within the control of Winthrop Engineering & Contracting, e.g.: late deliveries.
Track all material deliveries to correspond with the project schedule.
Hold weekly commercial meetings with the commercial team to ensure all variations are being captured and costs issued to the client
Supporting the management of Site Safety in conjunction with the Mechanical Package Manager and the Winthrop Engineering & Contracting Safety Advisor.
Driving a focused Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental culture within your team.
Develop and implement company procedures with the package managers
Ensure change management is handled correctly (Cost & Programme).
Skills & Qualifications
Previous experience in Mechanical Project Management. Ability to effectively drive programs whilst controlling scope, schedule and budget.
Proven record of coordinating and managing large installation projects, with relevant experience in data centre delivery.
Strong knowledge of mechanical design and build, for data centre environment.
Good technical knowledge of Mechanical systems.
