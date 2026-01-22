Mechanical Project Engineer | Sweden
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will take a central role in driving the engineering activities for a dedicated construction project. Working in close collaboration with the Project Manager, your responsibilities will evolve throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring that each phase is delivered to the highest standard.
You will lead the coordination of technical design with on-site installation all the way through to successful commissioning-making sure that the Kirby Group vision, mission, and values are fully reflected in the work you deliver.
In this dynamic role, you will manage a broad range of engineering activities, from reviewing specifications and developing fully coordinated drawings to evaluating value-engineering opportunities and ensuring compliance with all technical requirements.
You will work closely with design teams, contractors, and internal stakeholders to resolve technical queries, maintain accurate documentation, and support the flow of information across the project.
Your day-to-day work may include preparing technical submittals, generating requisitions, verifying on-site deliveries, conducting quality inspections, and supporting progress reporting. You will also play a key part in safety and quality processes through the preparation of method statements, risk assessments, and oversight of subcontractor performance.
Necessary requirement of the Mechanical Engineer
To succeed in this role, you bring a degree in Mechanical or Building Services Engineering-or a comparable qualification-along with several years of hands-on project engineering experience within a mechanical contracting environment.
You have a proven track record in delivering small to medium-scale projects across sectors such as commercial, industrial, pharmaceutical, or data centres.
You combine strong technical knowledge with commercial awareness and thrive in environments where you can manage multiple priorities at once.
As a communicator, you are clear and impactful, and you enjoy mentoring junior engineers and contributing to a positive project culture. Above all, you are process-driven, safety-focused, and motivated by delivering high-quality engineering solutions.
About Kirby Group Engineering
Kirby Group Engineering is an international multi-disciplinary engineering services contractor and leading provider of high-value engineering services to a number of 'blue chip' companies. Operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe, Kirby has become the engineering service provider of choice in growth segments such as pharmaceuticals, data centres and power transmission and distribution. Our culture is innovative, collaborative and performance focused. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to grow and develop in a company committed to developing talent and rewarding performance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04
E-post: preid@kirbygroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mechanical Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KGE (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 559240-7505), https://www.kirbygroup.com/
Bakvretsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Ersbo Kontakt
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Patrick Reid preid@kirbygroup.com Jobbnummer
9698938