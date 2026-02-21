Mechanical/Piping Engineer to Nynas
2026-02-21
Join Nynas dynamic team at the Nynas Refinery, a leader in specialized petroleum products. Nynas are recognized for their innovation and steadfast commitment to safety, offering a stimulating environment where your expertise directly contributes to critical design and engineering projects. We are looking for someone with a genuine passion for piping construction and mechanical design where you will be involved in high-complexity environment and oversee the entire project lifecycle. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are seeking on behalf of Nynas a Mechanical/Piping Engineer to support design and engineering activities at the Nynas Refinery. This role requires strong technical capability, multitasking skills, and a solid commitment to safety. You will be an integral part of a multidisciplinary team, collaborating closely with both in-house experts and external consultants.
You are offered
• A hybrid working model (3 days on-site and 2 days working remotely).
• Work in a high-complexity environment involving high pressures, temperatures, and strict safety requirements - a role that will truly build your experience.
• You will oversee the entire project lifecycle, covering design, stress analysis (Caesar II), detailed engineering, and commissioning.
• We offer a challenging role where your technical understanding is valued, with opportunities for professional growth including internal training in SP3D if you have foundational experience with similar design software.
• A world-class safety culture where they never compromise on safety, whether for the people at Nynas or the environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves developing and reviewing mechanical/piping designs, performing stress analysis, and providing crucial site support across all project phases, ensuring compliance with safety and engineering standards.
• Develop and review mechanical/piping designs and 3D models in SP3D.
• Perform or support piping flexibility & stress analysis.
• Provide site support, coordinating with construction teams, consultants, and other stakeholders.
• Work across all project phases: prestudy, basic engineering, detailed design, execution, and handover.
• Ensure compliance with engineering standards, codes, and HSE rules.
• Participate in safety walks, risk assessments, and design safety reviews.
• Support multidisciplinary coordination to ensure effective project delivery.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in industrial/petrochemical piping & mechanical design, with a strong technical understanding (about 3-5 years of experience but we value your technical mindset and problem-solving skills more than the exact number of years on your CV).
• Advanced proficiency in 3D modeling where you are experienced in navigating complex 3D environments, including piping design, routing, 3D modeling, pipe support design, isometric extraction, and model reviews.
• Experience with Smart 3D (SP3D) is highly meritorious. Alternatively, candidates with advanced skills in E3D, PDMS, or AutoCAD Plant 3D and a commitment to learn will also be considered.
• Good awareness of international, European, and Swedish design standards and regulations.
• Ability to multitask and work on multiple projects simultaneously.
• Strong communication, coordination, and problem-solving skills.
• Strong commitment to safety and compliance with refinery HSE requirements.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with piping stress analysis: Caesar II is a plus.
• Basic knowledge of SmartPlant Foundation (SPF).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nynas core competence is to upgrade heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty solutions. Nynas offers bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people's lives every day. Wherever you look, you will find items and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas specialty products.
They operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society. Ersättning
