Mechanical Integrity Engineer (Compressor and Heat Pump) to Finspång
Adecco Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2024-09-09
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Mechanical Integrity Engineer to join our global client 's Compressor AMI department. This is an exciting opportunity for a professional with extensive experience in turbo machinery and a strong background in mechanical engineering, particularly focused on compressor and heat pump systems.
Key responsibilities
• Conduct fatigue analysis, low-cycle fatigue (LCF) assessments, and thermal stress evaluations.
• Analyze crack propagation using tools such as Franc 3D, ABAQUS, and Ansys, as well as in-house tools.
• Ensure the reliability and efficiency of compressor and heat pump systems.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to address mechanical integrity challenges.
• Support the workshop with technical questions and solutions.
This is a full-time consultant position starting on October 2024, and running until September 2025. You will be employed by Adecco but will work on-site with our client in Finspång.
About you/Requirements for the position
• Proven experience in turbomachinery.
• Expertise in fatigue, LCF, thermal stress, and crack propagation.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work on-site in Finspång 2-3 days a week and as needed.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability!
About the application
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply today!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Jobbnummer
8888150