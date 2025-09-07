Mechanical Engineer / Specialist - Thermal Management
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Your Role:
You will be responsible for product maintenance and new development within Chassis Engineering. Tasks include strategic planning, removing roadblocks, creating technical roadmaps, and coordinating deliveries and reporting with projects, suppliers, production, quality, and aftermarket teams.
The role involves design work, requirement setting, documentation, validation, and verification of cooling system installations. Main tools include CAD (Catia or similar), Microsoft Office, and documentation systems. The focus is on installing thermal management components across all phases, from initial design to maintenance, with several innovative projects starting up.
Relevant Experience:
Degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar
Several years of experience as an engineer or designer in automotive engineering
Minimum 5 years of experience in 3D CAD modeling and PDM systems
Experience managing supplier relationships
Ability to work effectively in global, cross-functional teams
Flexible, able to focus on technical tasks and take on project leadership responsibilities
Proficiency in English
Self-driven mindset
Experience with cooling systems is a plus
About the Team:
The team consists of enthusiastic engineers working on thermal systems for vehicles. It includes system engineers, calibration engineers, and design engineers. Team members have the chance to focus on their areas of interest and are passionate about problem-solving.
Who You Are:
You are driven, innovative, and business-oriented, with a structured approach to solving problems. You have a genuine interest in technology and people, and you are self-motivated to drive change in complex environments.
Key Qualities:
Open mindset, willing to learn and share knowledge
Strong networking skills locally and globally, with cultural awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills
If you feel this role matches your skills and ambitions, please submit your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Component Owner Electrical". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9496026