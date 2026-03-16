Mechanical Engineer, Production Tools & Fixtures
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a production engineering environment focused on developing and improving tools and fixtures for assembly operations. The assignment centers on creating efficient, safe and quality-assured solutions that support production while ensuring technical documentation is kept up to date.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop concepts and final CAD drawings for production tools and fixtures in SolidWorks.
Adapt solutions to the production process with a focus on safety, quality and efficiency.
Collaborate with production engineers to define requirements for procurement of tools and fixtures.
Participate in verification and approval of delivered solutions.
Drive development work from needs analysis to finished solution.
Ensure deliverables are documented in SAP.
Support the production line with technical guidance and improvement initiatives.
RequirementsExperience working with SolidWorks.
Experience working with SAP.
Knowledge of CE requirements.
Extensive experience in production engineering and assembly production.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7393656-1895047". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9799832