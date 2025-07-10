Mechanical Engineer Örebro (13 Years Experience)
2025-07-10
Start Date: September
Application Deadline: Ongoing selection - the position may be filled before the deadline.
About the Assignment
We are currently looking for Mechanical Engineers with 1-3 years of experience for an exciting assignment with our client in Örebro. You will be part of a skilled engineering team working with product development in a technically challenging and stimulating environment.
Requirements
To be a good match for the role, you should have:
Solid knowledge in general machine design and dimensioning of machine elements (e.g., screws and welds).
Experience in welding technology, manufacturing methods, and materials engineering.
Proficiency in 3D CAD design using Creo.
Preferably experience with Teamcenter and Geometrical Product Specifications (GPS - ISO 8015).
Excellent English communication skills, both spoken and written, as it is the working language.
Valued Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is:
Technically curious and eager to learn.
Self-driven, responsible, and able to take initiative.
Structured and analytical in their approach.
A strong team player with good collaboration skills.
You must be able to solve complex challenges independently and understand when to ask for support. We value the ability to balance functionality, quality, cost, lead time, and reliability in your work.
Does this sound like you?
Submit your application as soon as possible - we evaluate candidates continuously and the assignment may be filled before the deadline.
