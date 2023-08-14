Mechanical Engineer Battery Integration
Why should you want this job?
Your knowledge and previous experience of integrating HW-systems in complex environments will be a cornerstone of helping us building something new. You see electrification and battery technology as the future, and you would like to be a part of making this happen.
At Knightec we aim to be a partner to our customers, and we are currently in the progress of creating teams in order to cover every aspect of the transition to electrified transport solutions. You will be a part of one of those teams.
You see yourself as a lead engineer with the ability to share your knowledge with your team members. You have a holistic approach, but you will still be able to be hands-on with design and engineering. You don't want to walk away from technology just yet.
The keyword will be collaboration. Cross-functional teams created to solve problems, rather than picking the problem for an already existing team. Products and business areas will differ, but the red thread will be working with Batteries and energy storage products.
Build a career that you can be proud of
At Knightec your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will be surrounded by people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team. That's the way forward.
Skills you need to bring
• Proven experience in integrating hardware systems in complex environments including cross-functional work and close contact with external suppliers.
• Have a holistic view and the tools to create a time-plan and to break it down into deliverables preferable acc. to SAFe methodology.
• Good understanding of requirements (legal, durability, vibrations, ergonomics, heat, etc) and the knowledge of how to prioritize and balance between these areas.
• Skilled in CAD (Catia V5 or/and CREO).
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering with over 900 colleagues in locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
