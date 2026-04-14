Mechanical Engineer
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-04-14
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Falköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a global company in Huskvarna. Start is in June, 17-month limited contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
As we are a smaller team flexibility will be needed. Your main responsibility will be to work with ride on products in new project.
Tasks
As Mechanical Engineer you will be responsible for planning your work independently to secure deliveries in time with good quality. Communication with other departments like lab, purchasing and suppliers will be required to achieve best result. Close cooperation with our lab for evaluation of prototypes and test results to secure good quality and customer experience will also be an essential part of your work. You will have a key role for maintaining quality and development of our new products designed for the future.
Required skills
We're looking for someone who have a degree in mechanical engineering (or related field).
You have 2-5 years of experience in relevant areas.
Good knowledge from Catia V5.
Good knowledge from design in steel & plastic.
Good knowledge in Swedish and English
Knowledge/understanding within mechatronics or electronics is positive.
About you:
You show a good social ability and appreciate to enhance relations with others. Teamwork and close collaboration with you colleagues is an important part of your work to find the best solutions together! As a person we believe you are driven, confident, determined and a good communicator.
This is a full-time consultant position in Huskvarna through Incluso. Start is in June, 17-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Huskvarna.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7563842-1945159". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Östra Storgatan 106 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9853229