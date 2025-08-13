Mechanical Engineer
2025-08-13
We are looking for a "Mechanical Engineer" for a global company in Åsbro, Örebro.
Start is in September 2025, 2 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the assignment:
As an engineer in Åsbro you will work with complete products from concept to launch of the product and maintenance of existing products. You will work in tight cooperation with the engineers in Åsbro but also with the engineers and project management at their main site in Jonsered. A big benefit of working in Åsbro is that the assembly of the products is also done at Åsbro, which enables tight cooperation with all departments involved in delivering their products. Experience in different manufacturing methods for parts is beneficial since they work with a lot of different methods such as machining, injection molding and extrusion.
Tasks
Design of mechanical parts.
Cooperation with our electronics and software department.
Prototype creation and evaluation.
Collaboration with other departments and suppliers. Industrialization of parts and products.
Required skills:
A few years experience of developing products for manufacturing.
Background in Mechatronic or Mechanical engineering
Experience with SolidWorks.
Experience in using a PLM system
Working Language: Swedish & English
Meritorious:
Team center knowledge.
Catia V5 experience.
Experience with electronics, software, electric systems, cables and connectors.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Åsbro, Örebro. Start is in September 2025, 2 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
9456865