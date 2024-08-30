Mechanical Engineer
Altris AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-08-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Some of the things you'll do
Join Altris, a pioneering company at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions. We are dedicated to advancing Sodium-Ion battery technology, with a focus on developing, scaling up, and industrializing the first Sodium-Ion cathode manufacturing facility in Europe. Cathode production is the cornerstone of our business, positioning us as a leader in this innovative industry.
We are looking for a dedicated and skilled Mechanical Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be instrumental in driving the development, scale-up, and industrialization of our Sodium-Ion cathode manufacturing processes. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking project that will establish Altris as the premier developer of Sodium-Ion cathode technology, ultimately contributing to the transition towards truly sustainable battery chemistry.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Work with suppliers and internal stakeholders in the design, prototyping and implementation of material flow equipment tools and improvements.
Work actively to identify interfaces with process equipment and develop risk-mitigating solutions.
Create the basic operational standards required to hand-over the engineering project to the manufacturing team.
Design, control and maintain 2D and 3D documentation connected to improvement parts and existing equipment.
Identify and interact with key solution suppliers in an international setting.
Oversee the manufacturing process to ensure designs are feasible and cost-effective.
Collaborate with other engineers and stakeholders to resolve technical issues and optimize designs.
Participate in research and development activities to innovate and improve existing products and processes.
Manage projects from concept to completion, ensuring timelines and budgets are met.
Prepare technical documentation, including design reports, basis of design, user manuals, and maintenance instructions.
What were looking for
You have a degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
4+ year's experience in Equipment Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation
4+ years of related experience in a Chemical & hydrometallurgical, Petrochemical or petroleum production or refining facility or mineral processing
Strong understanding of materials science and mechanical properties
Experience with risk assessments, gap assessments, change controls
Ability to work in a flexible and agile manner.
Previous experience working in a startup environment, demonstrating the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic setting and a high degree of adaptability.
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Excellent analytic skills, especially in the field of design for safety, production and serviceability
Hands on experience in 3D CAD is required.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582), https://www.altris.se/ Arbetsplats
Altris Kontakt
Amanda Persson amanda.persson@altris.se Jobbnummer
8871577