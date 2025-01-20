Mechanical Engineer - Strength and Durability
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2025-01-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now expanding the team of mechanical engineers working with strength and durability analysis within the People Transport Solutions. Our engineers work closely together with both design engineers and test engineers to develop new products for the bus and coach market.
Cross-functional collaboration is essential to quickly find good solutions and develop competitive products to meet changing customer demands and upcoming legal requirements. We are currently developing a new range of Electric Vehicles for the global market. We are therefore facing new challenges when it comes to chassis development as well as battery and electric propulsion installations. Focus is also put on development of our working methods where automation of repetitive work flows is essential for the future.
As a member of the team, you will have an impact on Scania's future offering within People Transport Solutions.
Who you are · You have a Master's degree in Engineering.
• You have good knowledge within the field of Solid Mechanics.
• You have knowledge of FEM and tools like Abaqus and Hyperworks.
• You have good communication skills and are fluent in English in speech and writing.
• Knowledge of coding in Python is meritorious.
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Employees are our most important resource, so we invest in training our employees and allowing them to broaden their skills to be able to grow with us. We also offer you Scania Job Express, a direct bus that runs between Stockholm and Södertälje. You can also enjoy other benefits such as an option to sign an agreement for an employee car, flexible working hours, lunch benefits at reduced prices, and much more.
Further information
For any questions about the position please contact hiring manager Joonas Köll at joonas.koll@scania.com
. We are looking forward reading your application latest the 2th of February 2025. Please note that we will review applications continuously throughout the application period.
Please not that a background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9114126