Mechanical/Electrical Engineer
2025-02-21
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
The Aira Story
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. In Helsingborg, where this role is located, Aira has built a brand new development center. We have hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
We are expanding our product development department and hiring a talented Electromechanical Design Engineer to join our dynamic electrical engineering team. As a Design Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in developing cutting-edge energy solutions and products.
What you'll be doing
You will be developing and designing electrical & mechanical components and solutions tailored for heat pumps focusing on 3D representation and 3D routing of internal wire harnesses. Your work will ensure that our solutions exceed our customers' needs and requirements. From concept development to detailed design, testing, verification, documentation, and preparation for manufacturing, you will be a key contributor throughout the entire development phase.
In our exciting journey of growth, you will wield a substantial influence on working practices and technology choices. Your role will be crucial in shaping the design of Aira's heat pump, making impactful decisions in product development, and assuming a leadership position in creating our innovative products. Moreover, you will be instrumental in our mission to make an environmental and sustainable impact in the world.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Developing and designing electrical assemblies, Bill of Materials, components, and solutions specifically tailored for heat pumps.
Creating comprehensive technical documentation, including 3D models and drawings. Proficiency with PLM tools and Solidworks is advantageous.
Design of internal wire harness in routed in 3D environment.
Actively participating in project meetings and providing regular reports to product management.
Collaborating seamlessly with other engineering disciplines and the product development team to ensure our solutions align with customers' needs, requirements, regulatory standards, and conformance.
Exploring innovative materials, including but not limited to plastic and sheet metal, to enhance the quality and sustainability of our products.
What you bring to the team
Experience working with product development, and electrical and mechanical design of household products is an advantage.
Experience working with 3D tools to design electrical connections and cable routing in a 3D environment. Solidworks, Autodesk Inventor, or similar are meritorious.
Experience with LVD & EN60335-1, RED & EMC directives, and knowledge & familiarity with regulatory certification requirements & compliance.
An open mind and a passion to work in a start-up environment with high ambition to quickly scale up.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new R&D Center located at Berga, Helsingborg.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
