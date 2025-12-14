Mechanical Developer-Engineer/ Calculation Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-12-14
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will be part of an open-minded team of 19 engineers where cooperation, supporting and developing each other, is a matter of course. As we have a lot of interfaces, you will have many contacts both internally and externally. There are great opportunities to delve into pipe design and / or calculation or to choose to become good at a more general level and perhaps in the future take on a role as a coordinating resource for other pipe design / calculation resources in our development projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Design pipe systems and produce manufacturing data in NX, as well as associated technical documentation
* Participate in development and maintenance work / projects regarding product standards, technical solutions and functions and contribute to the technical solutions being / becoming cost-effective and quality assured
* Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyzes, finalize/update technical documentation
* Responsible for installation questions in our order projects by working in the 3D tool NX
* Together with the entire project team, make sure to carry out the design work according to the current schedule.
* Create, review and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.
* You will have a large network of contacts throughout the organization
* Collaborate with the customer order department and sales department within your technical area.
What You Bring
* MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent knowledge or experience.
* Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for process and mechanical engineering and design, specifically PED and ASME.
* Experience in pipe design as well as performing and evaluating piping stress calculations is meritorious.
* Good English language skills are required. Swedish language skills are meritorious.
* You thrive in a changing environment with many challenges and like to work in a multicultural environment
* You have a strong interest in technology and learn new things.
* You have a very good ability to work in a team, you are structured, driven, take initiative and can prioritize and organize your work in an effective way.
* You try to find solutions and feel an ownership of your tasks
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of 19 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with within the team before presenting the final scope. An internal mentorship program is set up to take care of new team members.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 282702 not later than 2026-01-20. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "282702". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9643303