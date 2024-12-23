Mechanical Designer Lead
2024-12-23
We are looking for a Mechanical Designer Lead for a global company in Lund, who will be part of a Scrum team developing and maintaining a number of distribution equipment.
The department works in cross functional teams including Automation engineers, Test engineers, Mechanical designers etc.
We expect you to provide efficient mechanical solutions to the development of dynamic functions. The team performs continuous improvements and new development on Distribution Equipment e.g. cardboard packers, film wrappers etc.
If you have been working with filling machines and/or distribution equipment, you will be a perfect match for this assignment.
You will work as a mechanical designer lead where you in parallel will guide and mentor the team of mechanical designers as well as work in close collaboration with PO & other stakeholders to secure efficient deliveries according to the need.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design and calculation of functions in the equipment according to specifications
Lead and guidance of the team of mechanical designers
Testing, both physical and virtual, of designed functions
Estimation of development work: effort, cost and risks
Assisting assembly of functions
Troubleshooting when there are problems, both internally and potentially at customers
Required skills:
Creo
You should have a broad experience and interest of design, documentation and verification in a wide range of dynamic mechanical functions.
You are expected to take responsibility to drive activities or task from start to end
You have excellent collaboration skills and enjoys working with others
CAD Simulations
Preferred skills:
Manufacturing/Packaging design experience and especially within distribution equipment
Scrum way of working
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund Start as soon as possible, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
