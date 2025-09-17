Mechanical design platform developer
2025-09-17
The opportunity
We are looking for a Mechanical Design Platform Developer to join our team at Power Transformers in Ludvika. In this role you will work on automating mechanical design for our Spectra design platform for reactors. Tasks include effort estimations during prioritization process, coordination with R&D, understanding technical standards and support to users. You will deal with different design options as the design tools need to support different factories and markets around the world.
If you're passionate about mechanical design and want to contribute to the future of energy technology, we encourage you to apply.
How you'll make an impact
Help designers to work faster, but with more accuracy.
Keep the tool updated with the latest tech from R&D.
Integrate full reactors into design platform.
Support designer's queries on how the tool works
Your background
You have a university degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience from transformer reactor design.
Knowledge and experience from working with 3D CAD and Creo from PTC.
Some exposure to programming is beneficial.
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
You are a team player with strong communication skills
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Massimo Carmignoto, massimo.carmignoto@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
