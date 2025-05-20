Mechanical Design Engineer, Power converters
2025-05-20
About the role
Powerbox is expanding its R&D team and is looking for a skilled Mechanical Design Engineer. You will be part of a global organization, working closely with colleagues across Europe and Japan. Based at our headquarters in Västberga, you will contribute to the development of innovative power solutions for demanding applications.
Your responsibilities
• Design mechanical enclosures and structures for AC/DC and DC/DC power converters
• Create detailed 3D models, drawings, and part lists using CAD tools
• Perform thermal and mechanical analysis
• Optimize designs for manufacturability, cost, and reliability
• Support testing, prototyping, and evaluation of new designs
Collaborate with electronics and systems engineers across global teams
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering
• Strong experience in mechanical design, ideally in power electronics
• Skilled in mechanical CAD systems (e.g., SolidWorks, Creo, etc.)
• Knowledge of thermal management and EMI/EMC shielding
• Good understanding of manufacturing methods and material selection
• Fluent in English
• EU citizenship and valid Swedish work permit required
Preferred Qualifications (a plus):
• Familiarity with electronic components and PCB layout constraints
• Experience with regulatory standards (e.g., CE, UL)
• Understanding of Agile development methods
Your profile
To be successful in the role, you are analytical, results-driven, and eager to learn. You work well with others, communicate clearly, and thrive in a cross-cultural environment. You take initiative and seek continuous improvement.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
Application process Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00 (UTC+1, Swedish time), +46 10 207 43 20.
Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00 (UTC+1, Swedish time), +46 10 207 43 20.
