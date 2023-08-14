Mechanical Design Engineer MedTech
Knightec AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why should you want this job?
Easy, you want to be creative and innovative in solving technical problems! And that is precisely what we offer you. You are the expert; you are the one telling us the best solution.
As a mechanical designer, you will be involved in projects with our customers related to medical technology. You will work with design and product development, coordinate interfaces such as customers, purchasing, production, testing, validation, and production design.
But you will not be alone in doing this. The keyword is collaboration. Cross-functional teams are created to solve problems together. Products and business areas will differ, but one thing will remain, you will be a part of building new, exciting things.
Build a career you can be proud of
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology but about each other. We do it as a team; that's the way forward.
Skills needed
• Experience in product development is preferable within MedTech.
• Minimum two years experience as a Mechanical Design Engineer.
• Used to working in various CAD programs such as CATIA, Creo, and Solidworks, and PDM systems such as Windchill or PDMLink.
• Being able to explain and talk about highly complex problems and explain them to experts and non-experts alike.
• Fluent in Swedish.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering, with over 900 colleagues in locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se/ Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Madeleine Kåberg madeleine.kaberg@knightec.se 0735440263 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Knightec AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8028750