Mechanical Design Engineer
Do you want to work with advanced engineering solutions exposed to extreme temperatures and dynamic loads? We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our R&D Combustor Mechanical Design team.
About the role
In this position, you will work with advanced components where engineering precision is critical to ensure robustness, lifetime, and high performance. You will design and develop combustors, burners, and fuel manifolds exposed to high temperatures, cyclic loads from engine starts and stops, and temperature fluctuations during combustion. Your responsibility is to ensure that designs meet life requirements while optimizing aerodynamics, stability, and low emissions performance for traditional fuels such as natural gas and diesel, as well as hydrogen and other decarbonized alternatives. You will contribute throughout the full development cycle, from concept and 3D design in NX to material selection, production methods, supplier interaction, and technical support across the organization.
We believe that you have experience with
A Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
Mechanical design, preferably within high-temperature components or turbomachinery
Solid knowledge of 3D CAD (NX is a plus) and understanding of strength calculations
Working in cross-functional teams with strong communication skills
Fluent English, both written and spoken
It is considered an advantage if you have experience with:
PED and CE marking
NX Teamcenter or PLM2020
Close collaboration with manufacturing environments
Gas turbines, welding, and/or additive manufacturing
About Astek
Astek has always been driven by a strong sense of curiosity and a desire to explore the possibilities of technology. This mindset forms the foundation of everything we do - from our work with innovation and continuous development to the long-term client relationships we build and the value we deliver in every assignment. With us, you will have the opportunity to grow and develop alongside some of the industry's most experienced engineers and technical specialists.
We are a company where innovation, collaboration, and development are at the core. At Astek, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in an environment where your expertise and ideas are truly valued. We offer:
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity come together
Opportunities to collaborate with leading players within the industry
Continuous competence development and clear career opportunities
A strong company culture where we enjoy working together and support one another
Competitive benefits, including a wellness allowance of SEK 5,000
Other information
This position is located in Finspång. As part of our recruiment process, identity verification and background checks may occasionally be conducted. Valid work permit for Sweden is required.
We recruit on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to submit your application
