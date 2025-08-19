Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-08-19
We are seeking a Mechanical Design Engineer in Lund, Sweden, suited for candidate at the beginning of their engineering career.
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading-edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy, and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion, and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
Our cutting-edge technologies drive sustainability in the existing industry, focusing on energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and recovering waste heat. Our solutions pave the way for the transition to clean energy and a circular economy. The Heat Exchanger stands as one of the most pivotal technologies and plays a key role in the ongoing energy transition. At Alfa Laval, we are leveraging decades of expertise in heat exchanger development to pioneer new advancements in electrolyzers and fuel cells.
Are you ready to revolutionize clean technology? At Alfa Laval, we're searching for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our Business Unit Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technology (BU-EFT). This is your chance to design and develop groundbreaking mechanical components that will shape the future of clean energy.
About the Job
This role offers an exciting opportunity within BU-EFT. As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will report to the Design and Development Manager for Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies. You'll be at the heart of innovation, designing components for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems. For instance, you'll work on Bi-polar plates (BPPs), which are mechanical components formed from sheet metal to ensure the high performance and functionality of the stack. You will gain expertise in innovation and development of new components.
Your Key Responsibilities:
We offer excellent opportunities for learning and growth such as:
*
Innovative Design: Focus on mechanical design, FEM simulation to ensure formability and mechanical strength, and validation of BPPs and other components in a stack.
*
Collaborative Efforts: Work closely with Development Engineers, Application Specialists, Laboratory Technicians, and key customers in an international context.
*
Project Leadership: Participate in cross-functional development projects, ensuring meticulous handling of product design and mechanical aspects.
What you know
You have strong proficiency with CAD modeling and simulations and possess a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Relevant coursework applicable to our business such as Calculations, Simulation, etc. will be beneficial for this role. Relevant internships will be valued. A motivation letter would be appreciated.
What's in it for you
We offer you an opportunity to work in an innovative environment with groundbreaking projects in a dynamic and forward-thinking setting. You will have opportunities for professional and personal development with a global leader in clean energy solutions. You will be part of a collaborative culture, part of a team that values diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning. You will have the opportunity to develop you engineering skillset.
Who you are
You are creative, analytical, and interested in new technologies. Solution oriented mindset, ability of problem solving with an eagerness to learn. You possess excellent communication skills and are fluent in written and spoken English. You are passionate about clean technologies and driven by innovation. With a positive attitude and customer-focused mindset, you thrive in collaborative environments and are dedicated to making a difference through technology.
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded.
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Sweden or have an established presence in the area.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
Our commitment to integrity
