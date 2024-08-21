Mechanical Design Engineer
2024-08-21
Job Description
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? By developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world? Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden and here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers across the world.
Mechanical Design plays a major role in the product development process, from robust design, packaging optimization, easy assembly to customer satisfaction. Smart solutions and good design define our customers' quality perception.
In Range Area Bedroom Furniture, we are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to one of our System Wardrobe teams. In this assignment you will be part of a product development team with an overall responsibility for the mechanical design, to ensure that our products are fit for production and will create a great customer assembly experience. You will work in close co-operation with different stakeholders throughout the value chain to find the optimal construction to best cost with a strong customer and sustainability focus.
As a Mechanical Design Engineer you will:
• Develop technical product design and solution that meets identified product requirements, business ambitions and customer needs.
• Be an important contributor in exploring and deploying new innovations and materials.
• Implement and apply IKEA standard materials, solutions, and platforms to drive cost savings and meet sustainability ambitions.
• Collaborating with development partners, designers, and manufacturers to ensure design specifications are met.
• Evaluate constructions with calculations and simulations together with our in-house FEA-engineers before testing on prototypes.
• Mitigate product risks to secure safe and well-functioning products.
• Ensure that our products are developed with both supplier and customer in focus - having robust design / design for manufacturing in mind and deploying easy assembly solutions.
• Create, document and maintain the digital 3D models and 2D drawings with all relevant dimensions and tolerances according to the IKEA CAD Standard.
• Create technical documentation like assembly instructions, assembly time, bill of components and other specifying product documentation.
• Break down product construction to relevant part structure level.
Qualifications
We are looking for a team player who is passionate about creating the best possible product for the customer at the right price, with the right quality and with a clear focus on sustainability. You are a structured and fact-based decision maker with the ability to prioritize and share your insights to support the business.
We believe that you have:
Higher technical or University degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience and being well versed in material science, FEM-analysis and mechanical design.
Previous experience in product development for some years.
Experience with mechanical design, geometric dimensioning, tolerancing, simulation, drawing techniques and 3D modeling.
Knowledge using Computer Aided Design (CAD) programs and product lifecycle management systems such as SolidWorks and PTC Windchill.
For this position, we highly value great communication skills and the ability to lead yourself to make things happen. To be successful in this role, you also need to have both analytical and creative skills and the ability to transfer knowledge, concepts, and ideas into technical product designs and solutions.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following three questions - in English no later than 4th September 2024. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
Why are you interested in working for IKEA?
What do you think you would bring to this role and makes you an ideal candidate?
What kind of product development experience do you have?
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
This is a permanent onsite position located in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Product Engineering Manager Maria Lönnborg at maria.lonnborg@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
